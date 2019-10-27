TUCSON, Ariz. — Sydney Studer scored early but Oregon State came up short in a 2-1 Pac-12 women's soccer loss at Arizona on Sunday.
The Beavers (10-4-2, 2-4-2) return home to play host to UCLA on Thursday to begin a three-game home stand to end the regular season.
"Arizona is coached very well and forces you to play a certain way," coach Matt Kagan said. "We were adaptable but gave an unfortunate goal away and sometimes that's just the way soccer works. We will regroup and get ready to welcome another great challenge to Lorenz Field next week."
Freshman Brianna McReynolds was the first to get a look at the goal when she got a shot off during the second minute of play.
Sophomore Bridgette Skiba saw her first bit of action in the 11th minute by making a stop in the bottom center of the net followed by another save in the 12th minute in the bottom right of the goal.
Oregon State found the back of the net first in the 26th minute. Skiba came to midfield to take a free kick. Skiba's kick was missed by Arizona's goalkeeper and Studer was able to get her foot on it to push it to the back of the net for her third goal of the season giving OSU a 1-0 lead.
Arizona tied things up three minutes later with a goal. Neither team was able to score again during the rest of the first half to keep things at 1-1 heading into halftime.
The Wildcats managed to gain the lead shortly into the second half of action. The Beavers tried to strike back in the 68th minute when redshirt sophomore McKenzie Weinert took a shot that hit the top woodwork and sophomore Laura Galceran attempt a shot that resulted in the same thing.
Skiba continued a strong stint in goal making a save in the bottom left corner of the goal. Freshman Abby Schwartz attempted to tie things up on the other end with a shot that Arizona's keeper was able to save in the top center of the goal.
Weinert recorded a shot in the 80th minute of play that was too high to score. Freshman Brooke Mobeck made the last attempt to score for Oregon State in the 86th minute that forced Arizona's goalkeeper to save.