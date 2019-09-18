When he was hired last December, new Oregon State women’s soccer coach Matt Kagan promised to field an “urgent, hard-working, blue-collar team that will make it extremely difficult on the opponent.”
Seven games into his tenure, he’s walked the walk. The Beavers (7-0-0) are off to their best start in school history and have outscored their opponents 19-2 heading into Thursday’s 4 p.m. matchup with Idaho at Lorenz Field.
Sophomore defender Sydney Studer said a “DART” approach has helped the Beavers move within two victories of their all-time winning streak of 10, set in 2010.
“DART stands for discipline, authentic, relentless and together,” Studer said following Tuesday’s practice. “We really follow that in everything we do.
“This team is like having 23 of my best friends, doing it one game at a time. We really want to embrace sacrifice, that DART thing. We don’t even want to allow a shot on goal.”
Kagan came to OSU after two successful seasons as the associate head coach at Mississippi State. MSU posted its best record in 16 years in 2017, then advanced to the NCAA tournament and was ranked for the first time in school history in 2018.
A former standout at Southern New Hampshire, he’s also coached at Assumption College, Worcester State, Evansville, Miami (Florida), Providence and Loyola Marymount, and worked with the United State Soccer Federation’s U-23 national team.
He succeeded Linus Rhode, who was 88-110-24 with three NCAA appearances in an 11-year tenure from 2008-18. The Beavers were 2-17 overall and 1-10 in the Pac-12 last season.
“It was just time for a change, and the players were very receptive, they wanted positive energy,” Kagan said. “It’s a young group and they’ve just bought in and done what the coaches have asked.
“We get maximum effort every day and it’s shown on the field and in the results.”
An offensive renaissance has sparked the dramatic turnaround. OSU already has scored 19 times in 2019 after tallying just six times in 2018, when it was shut out 13 times.
Redshirt sophomore forward McKenzie Weinert leads the Beavers with six goals, an assist and 13 points. Freshman forward Brianna McReynolds, who scored the golden goal in Sunday's overtime win at Rice, has four goals and four assists for 12 points, and freshman midfielder Abby Schwartz has three goals.
Eight players have scored and 10 have assisted.
“My style is to attack,” Kagan said. “I want to attack from the back, I want our outside backs to be involved and I want our defenders to have a full presence on the field, not just on the back line.
“So they have helped us in that regard. We have kids up front who can score. This weekend Bri (McReynolds) got four but McKenzie and (senior defender) Paula Leblic have been great, Abby and the midfielders have been great.
“We’re getting goals from everybody. It’s not just a few people. Syd’s got a few. It’s a team effort, share the wealth. Last year McKenzie was on an island, now we’ve got a couple real threats up there.
“Bri is elusive, she’s a good finisher, she’s good with the ball,” Kagan added. “Paula is so creative. If you sleep on one of them, somebody else is going to hurt you.”
A freshman from Glendale, California, with a distinctive fiery red ponytail, McReynolds was selected as the Pac-12 offensive player of the week and named to the Top Drawer Soccer national team of the week for Sept. 9-15 for her performances in wins at Houston and Rice.
She recorded her first-career hat trick, added an assist and scored seven points in the 5-0 victory over Houston. She then scored her first golden goal in the 98th minute to power OSU to a 2-1 overtime decision over Rice.
“It was a probably the most amazing feeling I’ve ever had, it was fantastic,” she said. “And it definitely a really a big win for us because we really struggled in that game.
“I’m glad we struggled but were still be resilient and got it done. It shows we can still push though and win” on a day they were not at their best.
McReynolds had not scored in her first five games after tallying twice in an exhibition win over the University of British Columbia.
“It’s definitely really refreshing, because it was frustrating not getting goals,” she said. “I’m glad it finally happened, and glad I’m able to set teammates up to score and that they’re getting goals as well.”
The Beavers played four of their first five games at home and their only road test before last weekend was an easy trip to Portland State. So flying 2,500 miles from home and winning twice in steamy conditions was a major accomplishment.
They had not won two road games on the same weekend since defeating Butler and Purdue on Aug. 26-28, 2011.
“It was massive,” Kagan said. “I was nervous going into the trip because of the weather. It was over 90 degrees. I was really pleased with the kids for grinding through both games.
“On Sunday we gave up a late goal,” enabling Rice to tie the game in the 88th minute. “That’s always tough. But the kids are resilient, which is something we’ve talked about since I arrived.
“Maybe in the past they would have folded. But there’s a toughness in the group that I am so proud we have, and we found a way."
The Beavers open the Pac-12 season at Washington State on Sept. 28. They also play at Utah (Oct. 3) and Colorado (Oct. 6) before hosting Stanford on Oct. 10 in their Pac-12 home opener.