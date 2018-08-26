LINCOLN, Neb. — Sydney Studer and McKenzie Weinert took multiple shot attempts, but were unable to find the back of the net as the Oregon State women;s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision at Nebraska on Sunday.
Studer and Weinert attempted back-to-back shots on goal to get things started for the Beavers in the 18th minute but both went wide.
Nebraska then struck for two goals, in the 19th and 29th minutes to take control.
Kaillen Fried made an attempt to close the gap midway through the first half, before the game was paused due to lightning in the area.
After an hour of weather delay, action picked right back up in the first half. Oregon State committed a penalty within the box, giving Nebraska a penalty shot with three minutes remaining.
The Cornhuskers converted and led 3-0 at the half.
Oregon State went on the attack to start the second half, putting pressure on Nebraska that ended up leading to Toni Malone taking a corner kick within the first four minutes of the second half.
Studer took another shot in the 57th minute that went just over the top of the goal.
Weinert nearly got the Beavers on the board at the 76th minute with a shot that deflected off the post.
Oregon State returns home to host Gonzaga on Friday and Dartmouth on Sept. 2. The Beavers are 0-4 and have scored just one goal.