The Oregon State women's soccer team will start off the 2019 season on Sunday when the Beavers host an exhibition against the University of British Columbia at Paul Lorenz Field.
Admission to the contest will be free to all fans, and the game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The Beavers' 2019 squad features seven seniors. Redshirt senior Toni Malone has seen action in 61 games over the course of her collegiate career. In 2018, Malone was the lone Beaver to start in all 19 matches, tallied 12 shots, recorded 16 corner kicks and was named a Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention.
Joining Malone are redshirt sophomore McKenzie Weinert and senior Ashleigh Fonsen. Weinert saw action in 16 games and led OSU with 33 shots during the season. Weinert scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Dartmouth in 2018 and punched in a goal at Texas Tech. Fonsen played the full 90 minutes on 10 different occasions last season and is credited for the assist on Weinert's goal against Dartmouth.
In goal, the Beavers return sophomore Bridgette Skiba. Skiba started in 13 games as a freshman and recorded 78 saves. Skiba notched a career high 11 saves on two occasions last season before tallying seven saves to earn her first career shutout against Dartmouth.
UBC posted a 15-7-1 overall record last season, scoring 52 goals in 23 matches. The Thunderbirds rounded out the 2018 season with a fourth-place finish in the Canada West Conference.
Oregon State will open the regular season on Aug. 24, when the Beavers travel to Hillsboro to take on Portland State at 1 p.m.