LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 Pac-12 decision at UCLA on Sunday.
The Bruins found the game's only goal with a shot off the post in the 79th minute. The Beavers created a number of scoring chances in the game, including a handful in the final 10 minutes as they pressed forward.
Freshman goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez recorded a career-high seven saves. Eric Diaz led OSU with two shots.
Fernandez was called into action within the first two minutes, making a diving save to keep the match on level terms. The Beavers followed that up by creating a couple chances in quick succession in the 14th, as Don Tchilao nearly connected with Gloire Amanda on a pair of crosses.
Diaz and Sofiane Djeffal both took shots from distance in the opening 45 minutes, but the teams headed to the break level at zero.
Hassani Dotson took the Beavers' first shot of the second half, but his attempt skipped past the right post. Tchilao found Amanda with a nice pass into the box in the 69th minute, but UCLA was able to deal with the threat.
Seven Beavers played the full 90 minutes in the contest, including Kalade Salaudeen, Dotson, Joe Hafferty and Fernandez, who have all played every minute for the Beavers this season.
The Beavers (5-4-2, 1-2) return home Thursday for a matchup with Stanford.
Women
Oregon State held No. 1 Stanford scoreless in the second half but ultimately fell 3-0 on Sunday at Paul Lorenz Field.
Stanford jumped out to an early lead in the first half off a free kick in the 10th minute of play.
Redshirt junior Lindsay Lamont came up with a huge save in goal for the Beavers a minute and a half later when she blocked a Stanford penalty shot. Lamont would go on to record eight saves in the first half before Stanford took a 3-0 lead into the intermission.
Freshman Sydney Studer would get the first shot for Oregon State in the 49th minute off a header that would be in intercepted by Stanford's keeper.
Lamont finished with a career-high 12 saves, while junior Ashleigh Fonsen recorded two of the Beavers five defensive blocks.
Oregon State will hit the road to take on Utah at noon on Saturday.