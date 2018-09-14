The Oregon State men’s soccer team defeated American University 3-2 on Friday at Lorenz Field.
“I was really pleased with our performance,” OSU coach Terry Boss said. “We put together a really good first 70-75 minutes," building a 3-0 lead. "We took our foot off the pedal a little bit late on and we paid for it," as AU scored twice.
"Every game we get better; now it’s about putting together a complete game over 90 minutes. When we do that, I think we can be competitive with anyone in the country.”
The Beavers got first-half goals from freshmen Gloire Amanda and Sofiane Djeffal. Eric Diaz added a third early in the second half.
The Beavers (4-1-2) are now unbeaten in six straight matches, their longest such single-season streak since 2005.
The Beavers wrap up nonconference play at Portland on Sept. 21. Gametime is 7 p.m. at Merlo Field
Swimming
RENO, Nev. — OSU opened the 2018-19 season with a 53-28 loss to Nevada at the Wolf Pack Relay Meet at Lombardi Pool.
"I'm pleased with the way the team performed together with only four practices," coach Jennifer Buffin said. "They came together as a team and gave each other their best effort."
The threesome of Arianna Letrari, Kitty Schneider and Jacquie Price finished second in the 3x50 butterfly relay in 1:18.87. Felicia Anderson, Lindsay Swail and Brooke Hofmann took second in the 3x50 butterfly relay in 1:18.25.
"This is a good starting point," Buffin added. "The freshman stepped up and raced.
"With a few weeks of consistent training, I expect they will all improve in our upcoming home meets. This was just a great way for this program to compete for each other."
OSU returns to action on Sept. 29 at the Orange and Black meet at Osborn Aquatic Center.