OSU men's soccer: Williams' goal gives Beavers 1-0 win over Seattle

Dante Williams scored his second goal of the season to give the Oregon State men's soccer team a 1-0 win over Seattle University on Thursday at Lorenz Field.

Williams scored with just seconds left to play in the first half on an assist from Ellis Spikner.

The Beavers dominated the scoring chances in the match, leading in shots (15-4), shots on goal (5-1) and corner kicks (6-0). Spikner and David Perez led Oregon State with three shots apiece.

Goalkeeper Luis Castillo recorded his second shutout of the season.

The Beavers (2-2-1) will play Tuesday at Denver.