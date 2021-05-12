OSU men's soccer: Walker named Senior CLASS Award all-American

Oregon State senior men's soccer player Joel Walker was named a Senior CLASS Award all-American.
Walker, who was named the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year last week, was selected to the Senior CLASS Award all-America second team. The Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character, and competition
Walker, along with women’s soccer player Maddy Ellsworth, helped to launch the Dam Change initiative, a platform designed to bring awareness regarding the issues of systemic racism in today's society. Oregon State’s SAAC President, Walker has also been an active member of the Beavers’ Dam Worth It mental health awareness initiative.
Walker is a two-time CoSIDA academic all-district honoree, a Pac-12 all-academic first-teamer (2018) and a member of the conference’s academic honor roll (2019). The forward has nine career goals to go with 10 career assists. Walker was an all-Pac-12 selection in 2019.