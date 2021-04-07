OSU men's soccer: Walker a finalist for Senior CLASS Award

Oregon State standout Joel Walker has been selected as one of 10 finalists for the men’s soccer Senior CLASS Award, the organization announced Wednesday.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 men’s candidates and 30 women’s candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches’ votes to determine the winner.

Walker has proven to be a force for Oregon State on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The forward has started all 11 matches for the Beavers this season. He has recorded nine goals and eight assists over the course of his career. Walker was an all-Pac-12 selection last season, and was selected as one of Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 players in the nation earlier this year.