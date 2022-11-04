OSU men's soccer: Thiam, Perez score for OSU in 2-2 draw with San Siego State

The Oregon State men’s soccer team battled San Diego State to a 2-2 draw Thursday evening at Lorenz Field in Corvallis.

Mouhameth Thiam and David Perez tallied the Beavers' goals. Thiam’s strike marked his fifth goal in Oregon State’s last six games.

The Beavers played the final 20 minutes of the contest a man down, after having a player sent off with a 70th-minute red card. Despite that, Oregon State held a 12-10 advantage on shots in the match.

San Diego State got on the score sheet early. Oregon State goalkeeper Jesus Sanchez made the save on an Aztec penalty kick, but Inigo Villaldea hammered home the rebound in the 10th minute. Max Gosset nearly leveled the score with a header moments later, forcing a San Diego State save.

Oregon State (6-3-6, 2-1-5 Pac-12 Conference) evened things up minutes later, as Thiam knocked in a cross from Fran Cortijo from 10 yards out. Thiam nearly netted a second shortly thereafter, but his effort was blocked.

Cortijo took aim on a free kick early in the second frame, but his effort curled over the crossbar. Perez put the Beavers in front in the 48th, chipping the ball over the keeper from a tight angle after Nico Lopez had played him in on goal with a pass over the top.

Gael Gibert came close to doubling the advantage in the 62nd minute, but his shot from the left side of the box was blocked. The Aztecs leveled the score in the 65th when a shot by Blake Bowen from outside the box deflected off a Beaver defender and into the net.

Oregon State was reduced to 10 men in the 70th, when Tomas Bedouret was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

The Beavers continued to attack late on despite the numerical disadvantage. Dante William nearly netted the winner within the final three minutes of play, but his shot just went over the crossbar 90.

Oregon State played the match without the services of two regular starters — goalkeeper Luis Castillo and midfielder Adria Capdevila, both of whom were serving a one-game ban after picking up a red card in the Beavers’ last match against California.

The Beavers will host Senior Day on Sunday when UCLA visits Lorenz Field. The match will start at 2 p.m.