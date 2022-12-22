OSU men's soccer: Terry Boss resigns as OSU men's soccer coach

After leading the Oregon State men's soccer program to unprecedented success, Terry Boss is stepping down from the position.

The announcement was made Thursday by OSU, which also stated that Boss is leaving to pursue a coaching opportunity in professional soccer.

In 2021, Boss led the Beavers to the No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the NCAA tournament. Oregon State advanced to the quarterfinals, the best showing ever for the program. In 2022, Oregon State was the No. 8 national seed in the tournament.

“We are grateful for everything Coach Boss has brought to the Oregon State program over the last five years,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes said in a news release. “He has helped grow Beaver men’s soccer into a national power, leading the team to the most successful run in program history, while guiding numerous high-character young men through their collegiate experience. We know that it has been Terry’s goal to make his way into the professional game and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. We will soon begin our search for a new head coach of this top-level program.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Boss’ five years at Oregon State were the most successful in program history. He posted a record of 49-23-15, and his .649 winning percentage is the best ever recorded by an Oregon State men’s soccer coach. Four of OSU’s seven NCAA tournament appearances came under Boss, including postseason berths in each of the last three seasons. For his efforts, Boss was named the Pac-12's coach of the year 2018 and 2021, and Oregon State was selected as United Soccer Coaches Regional Staff of the Year in 2021.

“I am incredibly thankful to Oregon State and to Scott Barnes for the opportunities that have been provided to me and my family for the last five years,” Boss said in the release. “We can honestly say they have been five of the best years of our lives. We love this community deeply and it will always be home. We are truly grateful for the support of Beaver Nation and the love we received from the surrounding communities."

On an individual level, Oregon State players amassed 35 all-Pac-12 honors under Boss, including conference player of the year recognition for Sofiane Djeffal (2021) and Joran Gerbet (2022). Forward Gloire Amanda claimed the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2020, as the best player in collegiate soccer, while Amanda, Djeffal and Tyrone Mondi all received All-America recognition under Boss’ guidance. Six of Boss’ OSU players have been selected in the MLS SuperDraft.

A native of Philomath, Boss came to Oregon State after spending four seasons as associate head coach at Virginia, helping the Cavaliers win a national title in 2014. He played seven seasons of professional soccer before retiring as a player in 2012, including his final three with the Seattle Sounders.

Oregon State will immediately begin a national search for Boss’ successor.