OSU men's soccer: Oregon State falls at home to Seton Hall 1-0

The Oregon State men's soccer team fell 1-0 to Seton Hall on Friday night at Lorenz Field.

The Beavers were unable to find the back of the net despite outshooting the Pirates 15-6 and putting four shots on goal to the visitors' three.

Mouhameth Thiam and Nicklas Lund each took four shots to lead the Beavers. Lund missed on two headers and Thiam put a shot over the bar in the 33rd minute.

Seton Hall's Andrea Borg scored the game's lone goal in the 59th minute on an assist from Axel Berglund.

Oregon State (1-1-1) will play at UC Santa Barbara on Friday.