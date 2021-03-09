OSU men's soccer: Mondi, Thiam earn honors

Oregon State men's soccer standouts Tyrone Mondi and Mouhameth Thiam have both earned weekly honors. Mondi was named to the Top Drawer Soccer team of the week, while Thiam was named to College Soccer News’ team of the week.

Mondi recorded a goal and an assist in the Beavers' 4-0 win over California on Saturday. The midfielder has two goals and two assists this season, and has started all six matches for OSU this year.

Thiam had assists on three of Oregon State’s four goals on Saturday. The sophomore is now tied for the team lead with five assists this year, to go along with two goals.

As a team, Oregon State is off to a 6-0 start for the first time in program history. The Beavers are ranked No. 6 in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer poll and No. 5 in the College Soccer News Top 30.

The Beavers will hit the road for a 3 p.m. matchup Saturday with No. 3 Stanford.

