OSU men's soccer: Javier Armas scores twice in Beavers' win at No. 11 Denver

The Oregon State men's soccer team wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a 2-1 road win over No. 11 Denver on Tuesday.

The Beavers trailed 1-0 the second half, but Javier Armas netted a pair of goals in the final 22 minutes of play with both coming on strikes from outside the box. Joran Gerbet and Mouhameth Thiam recorded assists in the contest.

The Pioneers were reduced to 10 players in the 41st minute following a red card. The teams headed to the break scoreless.

Oregon State started the second half on the front foot, but Denver scored against the run of play in the 51st minute.

Overall, OSU held a 10-5 advantage on shots in the contest.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 play on Sept. 29 when they visit UCLA.