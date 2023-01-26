OSU men's soccer: Greg Dalby named head coach for Oregon State men's soccer

Greg Dalby has been hired as the new head coach of the Oregon State men’s soccer program, athletic director Scott Barnes announced Thursday.

Darby spent the past five seasons as an assistant at Penn State, where the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships in 2021 and were a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament three times.

"I am thankful to Scott Barnes and the search committee for providing me with the opportunity to lead the Oregon State men's soccer program," Dalby said in a news release "I would also like to thank Penn State for an incredible five years and specifically Jeff Cook for being a great leader and mentor. I truly believe that Oregon State is an elite soccer program with a great culture. My family and I cannot wait to join Oregon State University and become a part of the Corvallis community.”

Darby takes over of Terry Boss, who led OSU to unprecedented success during his five seasons at the helm. The Beavers made the NCAA tournament four times under Boss, won the Pac-12 Conference championship in 2021 and were the No. 1 seed in the tournament that year, reaching the quarterfinals.

Dalby joined Penn State after serving as the lead assistant coach at Davidson College from 2015-17. At Davidson, he was responsible for recruiting and talent development among a wide range of other duties.

Prior to his time at Davidson, Dalby served as the assistant coach of his alma mater, Notre Dame, where he helped the squad to a 2013 NCAA title as well as a 2012 Big East tournament championship and back-to-back ACC regular-season championships in 2013 and 2014.

Dalby played four years at Notre Dame where he was a two-year team captain, leading the Fighting Irish to back-to-back Big East regular-season championships in 2003 and 2004. Dalby was a NSCAA first-team All-American as well as a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2005 and 2006. He was also named Big East midfielder of the year and garnered first-team all-Big East honors twice.

Dalby played professionally for seven years, starting his career in the Belgian Premiere League at Royal Club Sporting Charleroi before moving on to the Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer Club where he played for two seasons. Dalby closed his professional career at the Charlotte Eagles where he spent two seasons as co-captain.

"He has built a record of success at the top level of collegiate soccer and has proven he is ready to take the next step of becoming a Pac-12 head coach. … He is simply a great fit for us and I can't wait for him to begin leading our program,” Barnes said.