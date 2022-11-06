OSU men's soccer: Field conditions force cancellation of Sunday's game against UCLA

The Oregon State men’s soccer game vs. UCLA, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled after field conditions were deemed unplayable following sustained heavy rain in the Corvallis area.
The contest will not be rescheduled.
The Beavers will now wrap up the 2022 regular season on Thursday when they play at Washington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Les Gehrett
Sports editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today