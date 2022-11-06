 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU men's soccer: Field conditions force cancellation of Sunday's game against UCLA

The Oregon State men’s soccer game vs. UCLA, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled after field conditions were deemed unplayable following sustained heavy rain in the Corvallis area.

The contest will not be rescheduled.

The Beavers will now wrap up the 2022 regular season on Thursday when they play at Washington.

