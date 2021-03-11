OSU men's soccer: Dotson on Olympic qualifying roster

Former Oregon State men’s soccer standout Hassani Dotson is on the United States’ roster for Olympic qualifying, U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team head coach Jason Kreis announced Thursday.

Dotson is part of a 20-player roster that was selected from a group of 28 Under-23 players taking part in training camp.

The Olympic qualifying tournament features eight nations divided into two groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group will advance to the pivotal semifinal matches that will send two winners to the Olympics in Tokyo as representatives of Concacaf. The two winners will also meet in the final on March 30.

Dotson played for Oregon State from 2015-18, and was selected by Minnesota United FC in the second round of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He played every minute for the Beavers his senior season, serving as a steadying force in the OSU midfield. Dotson was selected to the Pac-12 second team. He has appeared in 42 matches for Minnesota United over the last two seasons, making 27 starts and scoring five goals.

The current Oregon State squad is ranked No. 5 in the nation and is off to a 6-0 start for the first time in program history. The Beavers play in a marquee matchup Saturday when they hit the road to take on No. 2 Stanford.

