OSU men's soccer: Beavers upset top-ranked Huskies 1-0

The Oregon State men’s soccer team closed out the regular season by taking down No. 1 Washington 1-0 in Seattle Thursday evening.

The Beaver victory handed the Huskies their first defeat of the season, and their first loss in Seattle since Oregon State beat them last season.

David Perez netted a late winner for Oregon State, slotting one home in the 84th minute off a pass from Nico Lopez. Jesus Sanchez was excellent in goal, making a number of saves to shut out Washington for the first time in the 2022 campaign.

OSU will now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will take place on Monday.

With the win, Oregon State ends the regular season with a record of 7-3-6, posting a mark of 5-0-2 against ranked opponents, including a 3-0-2 record against teams in the top 10.

The Beavers created a scoring chance in the 17th minute, when Mouhameth Thiam took on his defender down the right hand side, but the forward’s effort was saved. Fran Cortijo whipped a couple crosses into the box over the course of the first half, but his efforts narrowly missed their targets.

Oregon State created a dangerous attack down the left side in the 38th minute, but Fabian Straudi was flagged offside on an interchange near the endline. The teams headed to the break scoreless.

The Beavers nearly went in front early in the second half when Ellis Spikner forced the Washington keeper to make sprawling stop with his effort from 19 yards out. Sanchez made a reaction save moments later, using a strong right hand to keep the ball out of the net.

Dante Williams curled a shot just outside the post in the 55th minute, as the Beavers came out strong to start the second frame. Cortijo had a chance from the left side in the 70th, but his left-footed effort sliced wide of the frame.

Oregon State continued to look dangerous throughout the second half, and the ball nearly crossed the line off a Washington defender in the 70th minute, but was cleared away.

Perez netted the winner in the 84th, and Sanchez came up with another big stop in the closing minutes to secure the victory.