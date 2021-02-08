OSU men's soccer: Beavers top Portland, 1-0

The Oregon State men’s soccer team opened the season with back-to-back victories, as the Beavers defeated Portland 1-0 Monday evening at Paul Lorenz Field.

“I thought this was a really great effort as a collective,” coach Terry Boss said. “A lot of guys showed a lot of fight — this was a really physical game. You can’t be anything but proud of the way we performed today.”

Gloire Amanda scored the game’s only goal — a 25th-minute strike off a cross from Joel Walker. It was Amanda’s second goal in as many games this season.

As a team, Oregon State held a 15-4 advantage in shots, including a 7-1 edge in the first half.

The Beavers earned the first two chances of the game on shots from Sofiane Djeffal and Mouhameth Thiam. Amanda found the net in the 25th minute with a clinical finish off a nice feed from Walker.

The Beavers headed to the break in front 1-0.

Amanda nearly doubled the advantage seven minutes into the second half, rattling the post with a header from eight yards out. Javier Armas nearly caught the Pilots napping just minutes later, chipping a ball from just inside the Portland half that forced a sprawling save from the keeper.