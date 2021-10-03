OSU men's soccer: Beavers take down No. 13 Aztecs

The Oregon State men’s soccer team earned its second-straight win over a ranked opponent on Sunday as the Beavers took down No. 13 San Diego State 2-0 at Lorenz Field.
“It was a group effort out here today,” coach Terry Boss said. “San Diego State has made a lot of improvements, and our guys respected them as an opponent today. I’m really happy with how we started the game — there was a diversity in the way we attacked. We want to keep learning, keep managing the end of games a little bit better. When you play a good opponent like we did today, they are going to keep pushing and asking questions of you, and I couldn’t be more happy with the way this group played.”
Adrian Molina-Diaz scored his third goal in the Beavers’ last two games, and Carlos Moliner netted his first of the season. Sofiane Djeffal brought his career total to 15 assists. Adrian Fernandez made a pair of saves to complete his third clean sheet of the year.
As a team, Oregon State (6-1-1, 2-0) out-shot San Diego State 19-4 in the contest.
The teams went back-and-forth early on, with neither side creating a shot on goal in the first 15 minutes of action. Molina-Diaz nearly put the Beavers in front in the 17th minute, but his header was just off target.
Molina-Diaz broke the ice in the 20th, converting from 10 yards out after Javier Armas played him in on goal with a long ball over the top of the Aztec defense. Moliner doubled the Oregon State advantage minutes later, hammering one home from a tight angle on the right side of goal.
Adrian Crespo came close to notching another goal in the 34th, but the San Diego State keeper made a diving save to deny the Spaniard’s volley from the top of the box. Molina-Diaz and Tyrone Mondi both came close to netting a Beaver third before the break, but OSU headed to the intermission in front 2-0.
Oregon State continued to control the possession in the second half. Gael Gibert headed one just outside the back post off a corner kick in the 72nd minute. Molina-Diaz narrowly missed from close range less than three minutes later.
The Beavers will hit the road next week for matchups with California and Stanford.