OSU men's soccer: Beavers take down No. 13 Aztecs

The Oregon State men’s soccer team earned its second-straight win over a ranked opponent on Sunday as the Beavers took down No. 13 San Diego State 2-0 at Lorenz Field.

“It was a group effort out here today,” coach Terry Boss said. “San Diego State has made a lot of improvements, and our guys respected them as an opponent today. I’m really happy with how we started the game — there was a diversity in the way we attacked. We want to keep learning, keep managing the end of games a little bit better. When you play a good opponent like we did today, they are going to keep pushing and asking questions of you, and I couldn’t be more happy with the way this group played.”

Adrian Molina-Diaz scored his third goal in the Beavers’ last two games, and Carlos Moliner netted his first of the season. Sofiane Djeffal brought his career total to 15 assists. Adrian Fernandez made a pair of saves to complete his third clean sheet of the year.

As a team, Oregon State (6-1-1, 2-0) out-shot San Diego State 19-4 in the contest.

The teams went back-and-forth early on, with neither side creating a shot on goal in the first 15 minutes of action. Molina-Diaz nearly put the Beavers in front in the 17th minute, but his header was just off target.