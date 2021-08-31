OSU men's soccer: Beavers take down Air Force 4-1

The Oregon State men's soccer team defeated Air Force 4-1 on Monday to improve to 2-0-0 on the season.

"I was really proud of the way the guys started," coach Terry Boss said. "Air Force is a good team, they make it really difficult to play. We were able to implement some ideas that we worked on over the last couple of days and it's always fun to see those come to fruition. It was nice to get a number of different guys on the field and I was pleased with the collective team performance."

At the 12-minute mark, redshirt senior Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored an unassisted goal, putting the Beavers up 1-0. Redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi posted the Beavers' second goal with an assist from Ntsabeleng in the 32nd minute. Ntsabeleng found the net again at the 54th minute, with assists from Mondi and freshman Adrian Molina-Diaz. Sophomore Mouhameth Thiam notched Oregon State's final goal of the night in the 71st minute with an assist from Ntsabeleng.

The Beavers tallied eight shots on goal out of 15 shots total and took two corner kicks in the game.

The Beavers will travel to Portland for a 7 p.m. clash against the Portland Pilots on Friday before returning to Lorenz Field to take on Grand Canyon on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

