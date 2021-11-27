OSU men's soccer: Beavers' success bridges past and present

The Oregon State men’s soccer team is in the midst of the best season in the program’s history.

The top-seeded Beavers will host No. 16 New Hampshire Sunday night in the first-ever third-round NCAA tournament match for Oregon State (13-2-3).

Coach Terry Boss said one of the best parts of the current run is the excitement it has created among former OSU players and coaches, who have reached out to connect with the team and offer their encouragement.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have a lot of alumni step up, be at games, have good conversations with the guys. There certainly feels a connection that’s much bigger than themselves,” Boss said. “One of the things that marks this group is gratitude. There’s no way we can do what we’ve done if it wasn’t for the people before us. We’re building on what people have already done.”

Boss cited Khiry Shelton, Alan Gordon and Danny Mwanga, among many others, as examples of great players who paved the way for the team’s current success. He has enjoyed reading messages to the team from various alumni who have sent their congratulations.

He had an opportunity to do that as the team gathered on Thanksgiving for a holiday meal. Players had a planned day off and the coaching staff took a break from studying the New Hampshire squad.

Boss said the Wildcats (17-1-2) are a dangerous team that can score goals in bunches. As one of the seeded teams, New Hampshire had a first-round bye and then routed North Carolina 4-1 in a second-round match, scoring all four goals in the first half.

“They’re a good team. They’re older,” Boss said. “They’re really good at what they do. They’re great in set pieces, they’re great in transition. They’ve got long throw-ins.”

The Wildcats have 10 graduate students and three other players listed as seniors on the roster. That experience shows in the team’s road record as the Wildcats are 8-0 in away games this season.

Oregon State midfielder Sofiane Djeffal said New Hampshire’s style of play reminds him of two of the Beavers' Pac-12 Conference rivals.

“I think they’re pretty similar to Washington and Stanford. Pretty direct. They play with two forward and they’re not scared of taking care of set pieces and winning the game with set pieces. They have a little bit of height and they can work with it,” Djeffal said.

Looking back at the Beavers’ 2-0 victory over St. John’s in the second round, Boss was happy with the team’s approach.

“Really happy with how we started. I thought we played a really good first half against an opponent that we knew really well from video, but didn’t have any common opponents,” Boss said.

But the coaching staff would have liked to see the team handle certain situations better in the second half and the team has worked on those issues in practice this week.

“The beauty of our group is we’re mature enough to own that. When groups can own that, then they can make it better. It’s the groups that don’t want to take on that information that make you a little bit nervous,” Boss said.

The winner of Sunday’s match will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of No. 8 Clemson and No. 9 Kentucky. If the Beavers advance, they will host that match at Lorenz Field next weekend.

Djeffal is not ready for this season to end.

“That’s what we’ve wanted to do since the beginning of the season. We wanted to make the season as long as possible, keep playing, keep representing Beaver Nation as much as we can,” Djeffal said.

