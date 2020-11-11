OSU men's soccer: Beavers sign two players

The Oregon State men’s soccer team has signed Julian Gaines and Kosi Thompson to National Letters of Intent, head coach Terry Boss announced Wednesday.
Gaines is a forward from Austin, Texas, who played for Barca Residency Academy in 2019. He Earned extensive experience at U.S. Soccer Boys National Team Camp, attending multiple domestic camps, as well as international camps in Argentina and Croatia. He played with the U.S. U-15 squad at the 2017 CONCACAF Championships.
Thompson, is a forward from Toronto, Ontario, and a member of the Toronto FC Academy. He made the 2019-20 Generation Adidas Best XI and helped his team win the 2019 U16 Dallas Cup.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!