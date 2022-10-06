OSU men's soccer: Beavers settle for 1-1 draw against Golden Bears

The Oregon State men’s soccer team dominated possession Thursday night against California in a Pac-12 Conference match at Lorenz Field.

But the Beavers had to settle for a 1-1 draw as the Golden Bears scored the tying goal shortly after halftime and then held off a barrage of shots by Oregon State down the stretch.

Oregon State (4-3-2, 1-1-1 Pac-12) took the lead in the 9th minute on a goal by sophomore midfielder Dante Williams. The goal was set up by Adrian Molina-Diaz, who made a short pass to Williams at the top of the box. Williams firmly struck a left-footed shot past Cal goaltender Collin Travasos.

Despite out-shooting Cal 11-2 in the first half, the Beavers went into the break with just the one-goal advantage.

The Golden Bears (3-3-4, 1-2-1) drew even on an unassisted goal by Fahmi Ibrahim in the 53rd minute. Ibrahim found space down the left sideline, got a step on the defender and put a high shot past OSU goalkeeper Luis Castillo.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Later in the half Ibrahim drew a red card on a late tackle attempt and California played the final 20 minutes short-handed.

Oregon State had multiple opportunities to score, but could not find the back of the net. One of the best opportunities came in the 80th minute when defender Nicklas Lund and forward Adrian Molina-Diaz each had shots from close range but could not score.

For the game, Oregon State had a 22-6 advantage in shots and a 5-2 edge in shots on goal. The Beavers also created 10 corner kicks to two for California.

Oregon State will host No. 5 Stanford at noon Sunday at Lorenz Field.