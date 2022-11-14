OSU men's soccer: Beavers seeded 8th in NCAA tournament

The Oregon State men’s soccer team is once again one of the top national seeds in the NCAA tournament.

The Beavers (7-3-6) are seeded eighth in the 48-team bracket which was announced Monday morning. Oregon State has a first-round bye and will play on Sunday against the winner of the UC Riverside and Portland match which will take place on Thursday. The time for Sunday’s match at Lorenz Field has not yet been announced.

The Beavers started the season with just one win in their first four matches. A slow start was to be expected for a squad that lost three of its top offensive players and a four-year starter at goalkeeper.

“We’re a young team and every young team needs time. We lost seven players from the year before, seven starters, and brought in almost 20 guys, a new staff. Time was going to be the enemy,” said Oregon State coach Terry Boss. “We’ve learned along the way. We’ve taken some lumps along the way. We’ve overcome some heartbreak and ultimately I think it’s been some of those tough results, those difficult moments, those injuries to key players, that has really galvanized the group and brought us together and probably expedited some of our growth.”

Over the second half of the season, Oregon State became a very tough team to beat. The Beavers have not lost a match since a defeat at San Diego State on Oct. 3. Since that time the Beavers have defeated No. 6 Portland and gone unbeaten in four matches against Stanford and Washington.

The Beavers earned a 2-2 tie against the Cardinal in their first meeting in Corvallis and then won 2-1 on the road. Stanford is seeded fifth in the NCAA tournament.

Oregon State played top-ranked Washington to a 1-1 draw in Corvallis and then handed the Huskies their first loss of the season with a 1-0 win in Seattle. Washington is the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

For the year, Oregon State went 5-0-2 against teams ranked in the top 25.

“Our strength of schedule is so difficult,” Boss said. “We played the third or fourth most difficult schedule in the country. … I appreciate that the committee recognized that.”

The Pac-12 Conference had four teams make the tournament. In addition to the three seeded teams, UCLA earned a bid and will play a first-round match against California Baptist.

Oregon State has already faced Portland this season. The Beavers defeated the Pilots, who were ranked sixth at the time, 3-2 on Oct. 14.

“It’s a group we know. It’s obviously a very good team and we’ve got a lot of respect for what they do, but we also really like the matchup," Boss said. "That would be a great game, if that game goes through, especially being an in-state game, there would be a lot of juice to that.”