OSU men's soccer: Beavers' season ends with 2-0 loss to Portland

Oregon State had chances in the first half against Portland in a second-round match of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament at Lorenz Field. But the Beavers were not able to turn any of those opportunities into a goal.

The Pilots survived that first half and scored two late goals in a 2-0 victory.

Portland struck first in the 78th minute when Brandon Cambridge took a shot from the right wing and Oregon State was unable to clear the rebound. Jacob Babalai pounced on the loose ball and banged home the goal from close range.

Portland added the insurance goal in the 89th minute, as Muslim Umar scored unassisted on the counter attack.

The 8th-seeded Beavers (7-4-6) took five shots in the first half and held the Pilots to a single shot attempt. Oregon State’s best opportunity came in the 28th minute when Dante Williams’ low shot was saved by Portland goalkeeper George Tasouris.

The Beavers kept up the pressure early in the second half and freshman Clarence Awoudor hit the top post with a shot in the 50th minute.

The Pilots didn’t earn their first corner kick until the 56th minute and for the game the Beavers had four corner kicks to the Pilots’ two.

But Portland started to gain momentum as the second half continued. The Pilots created a dangerous attempt on a cross in the 53rd minute and in the 69th minute OSU goalkeeper Jesus Sanchez had to make a great save after a turnover deep in the zone gave Portland’s Nick Fernandez a golden opportunity.

Both teams had eight total shots, but the Pilots put four shots on goal to the Beavers’ two.

This was the second meeting of the season between the two teams, not counting a preseason exhibition. Oregon State defeated Portland 3-2 in a regular-season match on Oct. 14.

Portland (14-2-3) will host Western Michigan in the tournament’s third round.

For Oregon State, this is the fourth trip to the NCAA tournament in the five seasons that Terry Boss has led the program.