OSU men's soccer: Beavers rout Eastern Oregon in opener

The Oregon State men’s soccer team got its season off to a strong start Wednesday evening, taking down Eastern Oregon 6-0.

“It was amazing to see the smiles on the guys’ faces as they got to compete again,” coach Terry Boss said. “This was a good team performance, and it was nice to get almost all of our guys on the field. You could see that everyone on the team was really happy for each other. As a staff we were really pleased to see all of the guys excited to be back and competing again.”

Sofiane Djeffal and Mouhameth Thiam netted two goals apiece, while Gloire Amanda tallied one goal and three assists. Tyrone Mondi also opened his Oregon State account, recording a goal and an assist in the contest.

Djeffal nearly opened the scoring just minutes into the match, but his shot from 18 yards out drifted just over the bar. Amanda followed that up with a header off the post in the ninth minute.

Djeffal came close to finding the opener again in the 18th minute, banging a free kick off the crossbar from 20 yards out.