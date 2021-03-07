OSU men's soccer: Beavers roll to win over California

The No. 10 Oregon State men’s soccer team has moved to 6-0 to start the season for the first time in program history, as the Beavers took down California 4-0 Saturday evening at Paul Lorenz Field.

“I think we started the match really well today,” said Oregon State head coach Terry Boss. “Cal is a good team, and they are going to surprise a lot of people this year. They caused us problems in certain ways, but I thought we responded and reacted really well. This was a collective effort in all areas of the field.”

Sofiane Djeffal, Gloire Amanda, Joel Walker and Tyrone Mondi all found the net for the Beavers in the contest, while Mouhameth Thiam recorded three assists. The victory was Oregon State’s third Pac-12 win of the year. Overall, OSU held an 18-11 advantage on shots in the contest.

The Beavers jumped in front from the start, as Djeffal scored his fourth of the season less than three minutes into the match. The midfielder converted from the right side of the box, after Gloire Amanda headed the ball to his feet off a nice cross from Mouhameth Thiam.

Oregon State added another in the 23rd. Tyrone Mondi started the move down the left hand side, before Thiam found Amanda in the box. The forward left no doubt from there, hammering one home from 10 yards out.