OSU men's soccer: Beavers lose match at San Diego State 3-0

The Oregon State men's soccer team had to settle for a split on its Southern California road trip after falling to San Diego State 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Beavers had opened the trip with a 1-0 victory over No. 21 UCLA on Thursday.

In Sunday's loss, the Aztecs (4-5-2, 1-2-1) struck first on a goal by CJ Fodrey in the third minute. That score held until after halftime when San Diego State's Blake Bowen found the net in the 56th minute. A goal by Inigo Villaldea in the 85th minute on a penalty kick finished the scoring.

Oregon State had the advantage in total shots (14-12), but the Aztecs had the edge in shots on goal (5-4). The Beavers dominated corner kicks 9-1 but could not take advantage of those opportunities.

Oregon State (4-3-1, 1-1 Pac-12) will host California at 6 p.m. Thursday.

