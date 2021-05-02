OSU men's soccer: Beavers lose heart-breaker in overtime

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tyrone Mondi scored with less than four minutes left in regulation to force overtime, but the Oregon State men’s soccer team was unable to come up with a late winner as the Beavers fell to Virginia Tech 2-1 in overtime Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Beavers end the season 9-5.

The goal was Mondi’s fifth of the season, while senior Joe Hafferty notched his fourth assist of the campaign.

Roman Gabriel came up with a big save in the early going, as a Virginia Tech attacker found himself in on goal. Tsiki Ntsabeleng nearly found the breakthrough in the 10th minute, but his shot from the left side was saved.

Adrian Crespo just missed finding the head of Gloire Amanda in the 20th minute, as his left-footed cross sailed just over the forward’s head. Joel Walker forced a save 10 minutes later, firing a low shot from the top of the box.

The Beavers looked as though they might take the lead just before the break when they were awarded an indirect free kick in the Hokies box. Djeffal’s blast was blocked however, and the sides headed to the break scoreless.

The Hokies went in front in the 54th minute, heading on into the net from close range.