OSU men's soccer: Beavers knock off No. 6 Portland 3-2

The Oregon State men’s soccer team handed No. 6 Portland its first loss of the season Friday evening, notching a 3-2 win at Lorenz Field.

Clarence Awoudor finished with a goal and two assists in the winning effort. Mouhameth Thiam and Ellis Spikner also found the net for the Beavers.

The victory came in the second of Oregon State’s three-straight games against top-10 opponents. The Beavers played No. 5 Stanford to a 2-2 draw on Sunday and will host top-ranked Washington on Friday.

Against the Pilots, the Beavers held a 13-9 advantage on shots.

Dante Williams created an early chance for the Beavers, but his effort was cleared in front of the goal by a Portland defender. Awoudor got Oregon State on the board in the 13th minute, as one-touch passes from Mouhameth Thiam and Adrian Molina-Diaz put him in on goal. Awoudor finished things off from a tight angle on the left side to break the ice.

The Beavers continued to apply pressure from there as Thiam avoided a Pilot defender and forced a save and Adria Capdevila put one just over the bar.

Thiam netted his second goal of the season in the 30th minute, dribbling around a Pilot defender before curling a shot just inside the far post. The Beavers headed to the intermission up 2-0.

Portland got one back into the 62nd, heading home a corner kick to the back post.

Spikner netted the third Beaver tally on a counter attack in the 82nd minute  as Awoudor and Arnau Farnos set him up for a right-footed finish. The Pilots cut the advantage to one again in the 84th, but the Beavers were able to hang on for the victory.

The Beavers (5-3-3) will return to Pac-12 Conference play next week when No. 1 Washington visits Lorenz Field on Friday.

