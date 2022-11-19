OSU men's soccer: Beavers kept the faith this could be a special year

Even in the toughest times this season for the Oregon State men’s soccer team, Joran Gerbet never gave in to the idea that this was destined to be a rebuilding year and the rewards would come next season.

“Everyone said that about us, but in the team, no one had that feeling," Gerbet said. "The quality and the talent was there … from the beginning. We just needed to find the fight, the culture together, the way we want to play, the link, the chemistry. We started to find this after a couple games.”

The sophomore midfielder from Valence, France, was right to be hopeful. After a slow start, Oregon State rebounded and has not lost a match since Oct. 2. The Beavers (7-3-6) played especially well later in the season against some of the top teams in the West. Oregon State is 5-0-2 against ranked opponents this year, including a 1-0 win at No. 1 Washington on Nov. 10.

The Beavers were rewarded with the No. 8 national seed and a first-round bye in the NCAA tournament. Oregon State will host Portland at 6 p.m. Sunday in a second-round match at Lorenz Field. The Pilots advanced with a 2-1 victory over UC Riverside on Thursday night.

In addition to the team recognition, there were also individual honors to be distributed this week. Gerbet was named the Pac-12 Conference's player of the year. It is the second year in a row that an OSU player has won the award, following Sofiane Djeffal in 2021.

“That’s a big achievement for the work I’ve put in for soccer. Also, I think it’s like a team award," Gerbet said. "Without the team, I cannot win that award. I think it’s a big achievement for the team after this year, after the complicated beginning of the season. We ended pretty well (and) that’s a big part of this."

Gerbet was also named first-team all-Pac-12, along with teammates Clarence Awoudor, a freshman forward from France, and Mouhameth Thiam, a junior midfielder from Dakar, Senegal.

Defenders Gael Gibert and Javier Armas were named to the second team and Dante Williams and Nicklas Lund received honorable mention.

The start of the season was especially frustrating for Thiam, who was the team’s leading returning goal scorer. Through the first nine games of this season, Thiam had no goals and three assists. Over the final seven games, he scored five goals.

Coach Terry Boss said the team’s expected goals, a statistic which looks at the quality of a team’s shot attempts, assured them that a breakout was coming. But that didn’t mean they just sat back and waited for the goals to come. The coaches and players looked at everything to find the missing detail.

“When you look at that statistic you say, OK, we’re creating chances, how can the chemistry be better, how can the timing be better, how can we give Mo a half a second longer before he’s taking the shot to be able to make better decisions in that moment?” Boss said.

Thiam had a big game in the Beavers’ 3-2 win over Portland on Oct. 14. The Pilots were ranked sixth in the country at the time and Thiam had a goal and an assist in the victory.

Gerbet said that win means nothing when the teams play Sunday.

“It’s not good, it’s not bad. Like coach said, it doesn’t matter. On this day, it doesn’t matter. Whoever we play, we just want to win,” Gerbet said. “We know how they play. I think they know how we play.”

If Oregon State wins on Sunday, the Beavers will host the winner of the Western Michigan/Lipscomb match the following weekend in the quarterfinals.