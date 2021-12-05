OSU men's soccer: Beavers historic run comes to an end

A season that saw the Oregon State men’s soccer team reach so many of its goals will end without the Beavers claiming the biggest prize.

Oregon State lost its quarterfinal match to Clemson in the NCAA tournament on penalty kicks Saturday night at Lorenz Field. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and after 20 minutes of overtime.

Clemson goalkeeper George Marks made two saves during the penalty kick shootout, which the Tigers won 4-3. With victory already secured, Clemson did not take its final kick.

“Their goalkeeper came up with some big saves. I’ve got to give him credit,” said coach Terry Boss.

Oregon State midfielder Sofiane Djeffal gave the Beavers the early lead when he scored in the 29th minute on a header off a corner kick by Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Marks dove to his left to attempt the save but the ball just crossed the goal line before he could punch it away.

The Beavers held on to that 1-0 lead until there were just under six minutes left in regulation. A desperate Clemson attack drew a foul in the box on Oregon State and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador put the penalty shot past goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez.

Boss said the players were disappointed to not win their final game at Lorenz Field and qualify for the College Cup this weekend in Cary, North Carolina.

But disappointment is just one of the emotions shared by the team.

“My overall feeling is thankfulness for this group of seniors that started this journey with us in 2018 with nothing but a belief that this is possible and thankful for the fans that came out and supported this group. Just an overwhelming feeling of gratitude,” Boss said.

Djeffal, who was named the Pac-12 Conference player of the year for the top-seeded Beavers, encouraged his teammates to look at the bigger picture of what the team has accomplished.

“I tried to say to my teammates … the only feeling that I want them to feel is pride,” Djeffal said. “It was a long journey, personally, it started three years to put the program where we felt it could belong. It hurts, it hurts to fall short at Paul Lorenz in our last game of the season here, but like I said, pride. I’m very proud of these guys.”

He remembered his first game at Oregon State back in 2018 when there might have been 15 spectators in the stands for a match against Syracuse. On Saturday night Lorenz Field was sold out, as it had been throughout an NCAA tournament run which included a 2-0 victory over St. John’s and a 1-0 win over New Hampshire.

Beyond wins and losses, Djeffal also thinks the program has shown fans that a higher quality of play is possible and that collegiate soccer can be more than dump and chase. The Oregon State roster is not filled with big, physical athletes, but with many players of smaller size with great quickness and technical ability.

“I felt like we showed that in college soccer we can play. We can keep the ball on the ground and we don’t need to just be athletic, kick the ball and fight. That’s the picture that people have about college soccer,” Djeffal said. “We have a bunch of little guys … and we showed them that this is how we want to play, this is how we’re playing, and we’re going to be one of the best in the country.”

