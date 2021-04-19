OSU men's soccer: Beavers headed to NCAA tournament

The Oregon State men’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA tournament.

The Beavers will open their tournament run with a second-round matchup against Virginia Tech on Sunday May 2. Should Oregon State advance, it would face either Air Force or Seton Hall in the third round on May 6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The entire tournament will take place in North Carolina in order to minimize travel and condense the overall time to conduct the championships. The field was also condensed to 36 teams.

This marks the Beavers’ fifth ever NCAA tournament appearance and their second in Terry Boss’ three seasons as head coach. Oregon State last made the postseason in 2018, winning a first-round game against SMU.

OSU enters the postseason 9-4 and is third in the nation with a plus-21 goal differential. The Beavers are also third in the nation with 31 total goals.

This year’s squad boasts three players selected among Top Drawer Soccer’s top 100 upperclassmen, including the nation’s leading scorer Gloire Amanda.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0