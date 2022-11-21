OSU men's soccer: Beavers have a solid foundation for the future

For four Oregon State players, the 2-0 loss to Portland in the second round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament was the final game of their careers with the Beavers.

Oregon State honored Adrian Molina-Diaz, Mouhameth Thiam, Javier Armas and Gael Gibert in a pregame ceremony at Lorenz Field. Thiam was a first-team all-Pac-12 Conference honoree this year and both Armas and Gibert were named to the second team.

Molina-Diaz was a second-team all-conference selection last season. He scored six goals in 12 games before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Washington.

It is a difficult group to replace, but that is the challenge head coach Terry Boss and his staff face every season. A year ago, the Beavers graduated Pac-12 player of the year, Sofiane Djeffal, offensive player of the year Tyrone Mondi and first-team all-conference forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng, among others.

Despite those losses, the Beavers earned their fourth trip to the NCAA tournament during Boss’ tenure and for the second year in a row were a top-8 national seed.

Looking ahead to next year starts with two players who have won the Pac-12 freshman of the year award in back-to-back seasons: Joran Gerbet and Clarence Awoudor.

Gerbet, the 2021 freshman of the year, built on his early success by earning the Pac-12 player of the year award this season. Gerbet is the fourth Oregon State player to win that award following in the footsteps of Danny Mwanga, Khiry Shelton and Djeffal. The sophomore midfielder helped the team overcome a slow start to the season to earn another NCAA tournament bid.

Gerbet came to Oregon State from Valence, France, and said the transition was made easier by the other French players on the team.

“At the beginning it was a little bit tough because you leave your country, you leave your family. You leave everything back home. That was a little bit tough. I think last year because we had a good team and the French guys were there, so that was like a little bit easier for me to enjoy my time here,” Gerbet said. “This year, I already know how everything works. I know the city and the program. I like it a lot. I really enjoy my time here.”

This year it was Gerbet’s turn to help out the new arrivals, including French forward Awoudor who was also named first-team all-conference. Awoudor started 11 games and had two goals and two assists.

Awoudor was not the only freshman to earn a spot in the rotation. Including Awoudor, the Beavers started five freshmen on Sunday: defender Max Gosset (Caen, France), defender Fran Cortijo (Valencia, Spain), midfielder Adria Capdevila (Gurb, Spain) and goalkeeper Jesus Sanchez (Madera, California).

Gerbet said there is also a positive side to losing teammates to graduation. When former teammates such as Djeffal and Ntsabeleng have success in Major League Soccer it inspires the players to keep working and dreaming.

“Everyone is proud of them,” Gerbet said. “Also, everyone knows, ‘Those guys go, so maybe we can go also.’”