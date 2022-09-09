OSU men's soccer: Beavers fall to UC Santa Barbara

The Oregon State men's soccer team gave up a goal in the 8th minute of the first half on Friday and trailed the rest of the way in a 3-1 loss at UC Santa Barbara.

Lucas Gonzalez put the Gauchos on the board with an assist from Alexis Ledoux. UC Santa Barbara added to its lead with a goal in the 23rd minute by Finn Ballard McBride, assisted by Gonzalez and Pablo Figueroa.

The Beavers cut into the deficit before the half when freshman David Perez scored his first goal in the 28th minute on an assist from Ellis Spikner.

But that was the only goal Oregon State could muster in the nonconference road match. The Gauchos put the game away on an unassisted goal by Nemo Phillip in the 66th minute.

The Gauchos took nine total shots, putting four shots on goal and scoring on three of those. The Beavers took eight shots, with three on goal. Oregon State earned seven corner kicks and UC Santa Barbara had three.

Oregon State (1-2-1) will host Seattle on Thursday.