OSU men's soccer: Beavers fall 2-1 at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Gloire Amanda found the net but No. 19 Oregon State was unable to earn the road victory as the Beavers fell to UCLA 2-1 Saturday afternoon in Pac-12 men's soccer.
Amanda’s tally was his 12th of the season and the 22nd of his career. He is now tied for fourth on Oregon State’s single-season list and is tied for seventh in career goals. Joe Hafferty set up the Beavers strike, recording his third assist of the season.
UCLA created a scoring chance in the 14th minute, but Adrian Fernandez moved quickly off his line to cut out the threat. The Beavers keeper made another stop four minutes later, this time off a free kick.
Oregon State looked as though it might break the ice in the 21st as Javier Armas took aim from a tight angle following a corner kick, but the effort was wide. Amanda had a scoring chance in the 29th, but his shot from 18 yards out curled just wide of the post.
The Bruins took advantage of a 33rd minute penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead. The Beavers controlled the possession for the bulk of the first half, but UCLA headed to the break ahead by a goal.
Tyrone Mondi took aim early in the second half, firing just wide from distance. Armas followed that up by missing just over the crossbar in the 61st minute. The Bruins tacked on a second goal minutes later.
It looked like the Beavers might pull one back in the 73rd, when Mondi forced a save from a tight angle.
Amanda found the net in the 77th, after Hafferty made a brilliant run up the center of the field before finding the forward near the top of the box. Amanda made no mistake from there, cutting the advantage to one.
The Beavers continued to press forward from there, with Mouhameth Thiam playing a dangerous cross in the closing minutes, but Oregon State could not equalize as the Bruins took the win.
Ousmane Ba made his Oregon State debut in the match, playing 25 minutes in the contest. Sofiane Djeffal returned to action after missing the prior three games due to injury. The midfielder played seven minutes.
The Beavers will return to Lorenz Field next Saturday to take on Stanford.