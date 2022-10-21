OSU men's soccer: Beavers earn 1-1 draw against top-ranked Washington

The Oregon State men’s soccer team battled No. 1 Washington to a 1-1 draw Friday evening in a hard-fought match at Lorenz Field in Corvallis.

Mouhameth Thiam found the net for the Beavers, giving Oregon State the lead in the 22nd minute, but the Huskies leveled the contest off a corner kick in the 84th to split the points.

The contest marked the third-straight the contest Oregon State has gotten a result against a top-10 team, as the Beavers drew with No. 5 Stanford on Oct. 9 and defeated No. 6 Portland on Oct. 14.

The match was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,248, the fourth-largest in the history of Lorenz Field.

The Beavers got off to a strong start, as Dante Williams nearly snuck one past the keeper within the first two minutes of the match. A beautiful piece of build-up play nearly gave Oregon State the opening strike in the 14th, as a dangerous cross from Fran Cortijo was headed just wide by Adrian Molina-Diaz.

Thiam put the Beavers in front in the 22nd, finishing with his right foot after goalkeeper Luis Castillo set him up with a great pass from the back. The strike marked the first goal the Huskies had conceded during conference play.

Oregon State took a 1-0 advantage into the intermission.

The sides went back-and-forth to start the second half, with the Beaver back line doing well to absorb some Washington pressure as the rain began to intensify. Castillo made a save in the 69th minute to maintain the Beaver advantage.

Thiam nearly netted a second in the 84th minute, but his effort from 22 yards out was blocked out of play for an Oregon State corner kick. The Huskies leveled the score in the 85th minute.

The Beavers out-shot UW 8-7 as the contest ended in a stalemate.

Oregon State will hit the road next week for a matchup with Stanford on Thursday.