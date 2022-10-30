OSU men's soccer: Beavers earn 1-1 draw against Golden Bears

The Oregon State men’s soccer team battled California to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon in Berkeley. With the result, the Beavers are undefeated in their last six matches.

Mouhameth Thiam netted the Beaver goal early on, converting on a penalty kick in the 24th minute. It marked the junior’s fourth goal in his last five games.

Oregon State played the majority of the match down a man, after being reduced to 10 players by a red card in the 31st minute.

Dante Williams nearly gave the Beavers the lead in the 14th minute, as he had back-to-back chances from 10 yards out blocked by the Cal back line. Luis Castillo came up with a big save in the 23rd, jumping to his left to keep the Golden Bears off the board.

Oregon State was reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute, as Castillo was sent off with a red card. Jesus Sanchez replaced Castillo in net. The Beavers back line held firm for the remainder of the first half as the Golden Bears looked to capitalize on their numerical advantage. OSU headed to the break in front 1-0.

The Golden Bears leveled the score with a strike from outside the box in the 59th minute. Oregon State created a scoring chance with a dangerous set piece in the 74th, but the Cal keeper cleared his lines.

Oregon State was reduced to nine with seconds remaining, when Adria Capdevila was sent off. Neither side created much in the dying moments, as the contest ended in a stalemate.

The Beavers will play their final home games of the regular season this week, when they host San Diego State (Thursday) and UCLA (Sunday).