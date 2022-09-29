OSU men's soccer: Beavers earn 1-0 win at No. 21 UCLA

The Oregon State men’s soccer team opened Pac-12 play with a 1-0 road victory over No. 21 UCLA Thursday evening in Los Angeles. The Beavers dominated the scoring chances in the contest, out-shooting the Bruins 11-3.

Ellis Spikner netted the sole goal of the contest, a 14th minute strike off a cross from Mouhameth Thiam. The tally was Spikner’s second of the season, as he brought his season total to a team-high six points (two goals, two assists).

The Beavers (4-2-1, 1-0 Pac-12) created the first scoring chance of the match less than 10 minutes in, as David Perez had his effort from the right side of the box blocked out of play.

Perez nearly doubled the Oregon State advantage in the 23rd minute, as his glancing header forced a save by the Bruin goalkeeper.

Oregon State controlled the bulk of the first half, out-shooting UCLA 8-1 in the opening 45 minutes and heading to the intermission up 1-0.

The Beavers absorbed some UCLA pressure early in the second half, as the back line held the Bruins without a true scoring chance to start the second 45. Gael Gibert nearly capitalized following a set-piece, as his effort forced a kick save from the UCLA’s net-minder.

Oregon State held UCLA without a shot on goal in the match as the team won its third consecutive match. The also marked OSU’s second ever road victory over UCLA.

The Beavers will continue Pac-12 play Sunday at San Diego State.