OSU men's soccer: Beavers down Huskies

SEATTLE — The No. 22 Oregon State men’s soccer team earned a 2-1 road win over No. 16 Washington Saturday evening.
Gloire Amanda netted a pair of goals in the contest, including a strike from 25 yards out. The forward brought his season total to six goals, including four over his last two games.
The Beavers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2015. Oregon State has outscored its opponents 11-1 through its first four matches of the season.
Carlos Moliner created a scoring chance for the Beavers in the 15th minute, but the Washington keeper cut out the cross from inside the box. Joel Walker followed that up with a ball into the box in the 30th, but again the effort was cleared.
Oregon State earned three-straight corner kicks in the 40th minute, but were unable to put any of the balls on goal.
Adrian Fernandez came up with a big save in the 43rd minute to preserve the deadlock as the teams headed into the intermission.
Amanda opened the scoring in the 58th minute on a beautiful strike from 25 yards out. Washington answered shortly after to level the score at one.
Amanda added yet another goal in the 72nd, dribbling around a Washington defender before hammering one home from a tight angle.
Oregon State earned a penalty kick in the 76th, but was unable to convert. The OSU back line was able to clamp down from there, securing the victory for Oregon State.
The Beavers will return home next weekend to take on UCLA.