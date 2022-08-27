OSU men's soccer: Beavers carry high expectations into a new year

The Oregon State men’s soccer team enters the season ranked fifth in the country in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

It is a remarkable vote of confidence in head coach Terry Boss’ team which is missing the following pieces from last year’s squad:

Sofiane Djeffal, the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year and the 36th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Tyrone Mondi, the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng, a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference Player and the 28th selection in the MLS draft.

Adrian Fernandez, a four-year starter at goalkeeper and an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection.

“These are obviously really, really good players. I think we have been intentional about bringing players along that will step in and know those roles. We’ve also brought in a handful of players that we think will grow into those roles. And then part of the challenge and opportunity of the coaching staff is how quickly can you get everybody on the same page,” Boss said.

The Beavers, who shared the top spot in the preseason Pac-12 coaches poll with rival Washington, bring back key players at multiple positions. Midfielder Joran Gerbet was the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year last season and senior defender Gael Gibert was a second-team all-conference selection. The team also returns starters Javier Armas, a junior midfielder, and Nicklas Lund, a sophomore defender.

The Beavers lost several of their key goal scorers, but they do return junior midfielder Mouhameth Thiam. He scored seven goals as a sophomore, including goals in NCAA tournament wins over St. John’s and New Hampshire.

Also back in the lineup is veteran forward Adrian Molina-Diaz. The graduate student started the first 12 games in 2021 before his season ended with a leg injury. Molina-Diaz was extremely productive before the injury, with six goals and three assists.

It was the loss of Molina-Diaz which created more playing time for Thiam. Now they are in the lineup together.

Last season was a breakthrough in many ways for the program. Oregon State won its first Pac-12 championship, climbed to the top of the polls, entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time.

That level of success changes expectations for a program and even with significant turnover in the lineup, players are not downplaying their goals for this season.

“It changes expectations because we want more,” Armas said. “It wasn’t enough. What we did last year wasn’t enough. I think we could have won everything, so we have that in mind … to win everything.”

Boss compared last season to the conclusion of the first term of his coaching career at Oregon State. The program has established itself as a perennial Pac-12 powerhouse and a national contender.

“When we came in four years ago we had this goal in mind, to show that we could be one of the best teams in the country and compete for national championships. I think it took us four years to get to that point. A lot of guys that are still on the roster now experienced that and understand what that took and what the work looks like and how enjoyable it is to be on the same page,” Boss said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are committed to carrying that legacy forward.”

For the team to reach those goals, it will rely on the development of players within the program. In their season-opening 2-1 win over UC Davis on Thursday night, the Beavers got goals from sophomore midfielder Dante Williams and redshirt sophomore forward Ellis Spikner. Williams played in 16 games last season and Spikner saw action in two games.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Both were in the starting lineup on opening day and helped the team start off the season with a victory.

“It’s really different. I’m really excited about this new group,” Spikner said. “Now I’m kind of an older player on the team and I’m finding myself more of a leader, which has been a great experience for me. I get to help guys start to learn the system, have much more of an impact.”

Following the departure of Fernandez, a fixture at goalkeeper for the past four years, the Beavers started freshman Jesus Sanchez against UC Davis. Sanchez made two saves in the victory. Oregon State also has sophomores Connor Lambe and Martin Dominguez, and freshman Luis Castillo available.

“It’s a pretty competitive goalkeeping core. We’ve got four guys that we really like,” Boss said.

Oregon State will be back in action at 6 p.m. Monday night at Lorenz Field against Utah Valley. The season-opening homestand will conclude on Friday with a matchup against Seton Hall.