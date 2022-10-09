OSU men's soccer: Beavers battle No. 5 Stanford to a 2-2 draw

The Oregon State men's soccer team found the offense it has been looking for, scoring two goals in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw against No. 5 Stanford at Lorenz Field.

The Cardinal got on the scoreboard early in the second half when Mark Fisher headed home a cross from Fletcher Bank in the 51st minute.

Oregon State replied with Mouhameth Thiam's first goal of the season in the 65th minute. The play was set up when Dante Williams sent a pass to the left wing for Fran Cortijo. His cross found Thiam who was crashing from the right side. Thiam put a low shot past Stanford goalkeeper Matt Frank.

Oregon State goalkeeper Luis Castillo had to make a diving catch to keep the game tied. Stanford had a great opportunity on a header in the box, but Castillo dove to his left to corral the ball.

The Beavers then took the lead in the 81st minute on a goal by freshman Clarence Awoudor. Williams once again started the play, making a pass from the center of the field over to Cortijo. He quickly passed to Awoudor who put a hard shot just inside the left post out of reach of Frank.

Oregon State was unable to preserve the victory. Stanford's Cam Cilley tied the match up in the 85th minute on a pass from Carlo Agostinelli.

The Beavers finished with a slight edge in shots (11-10) and corner kicks (5-4), while the Cardinal had the advantage in shots on goal (8-4). It was a hard-fought match between the Pac-12 rivals with Stanford called for 18 fouls and Oregon State 15. Both teams were given three yellow cards.

Oregon State (4-3-3, 1-2-2 Pac-12) will host Portland on Saturday. The time for that game has not yet been announced.