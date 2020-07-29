OSU men's soccer: Beavers add five to roster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon State men's soccer team has added five more players to its squad for the 2020 season. Transfers Mouhameth Thiam and Brendan Dexter will be joined by freshmen Gael Gibert, Lorenzo Lopez and Connor Lambe for the upcoming campaign.

Thiam, a sophomore midfielder from Radford, made 16 starts and was a Big South all-freshman selection last season. He had five goals and three assist.

Dexter, a sophomore defender from Memphis, started 10 matches during his freshman season, while appearing in 16. He helped secure a Memphis back-line that had three shutouts in 2019.

Lopez was a players for the Portland Timbers Academy; Lambe, a goalkeeper, was a two-time Channel League first-team selection and a three-time Channel League champion; and Gibert, a defender, played for Academy of Clermont-Ferrand last year.

These five additions will join another group of five Oregon State signees who were announced in January.

