OSU men's soccer: Amanda lands national honor

Oregon State men's soccer forward Gloire Amanda has been named to the United Soccer Coaches’ All-America first team.

Amanda joins Danny Mwanga and Khiry Shelton as Beavers to earn All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America). The forward was named a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest honor in college soccer, on Wednesday.

Amanda, who earned All-Pac-12 and All-Far West Region first team honors this year, set the Oregon State record for points in a season with 37 and tied Alan Gordon for the second-highest goals total in a season with 15. Amanda led the nation in both goals and points, and matched the fourth-most goals in Pac-12 history since the conference started sponsoring soccer in 2001.

Amanda is sixth in Oregon State history for both career goals (25) and career points (61). Amanda found in the net in 10 of the Beavers’ 14 matches this spring, including five multi-goal games. He ended his season eighth in the nation in total assists with seven. The forward is a three-time Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week honoree, and was named National Player of the Week on Feb. 16.

As a team, Oregon State finished the year 9-5 and made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three years. The Beavers are ranked No. 19 in the latest Top Drawer Soccer rankings.

