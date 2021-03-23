 Skip to main content
OSU men's soccer: Amanda lands honor
OSU MEN'S SOCCER

OSU men's soccer: Amanda lands honor

Oregon State forward Gloire Amanda has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week, the site announced Tuesday morning. The news comes one day after Amanda was tabbed to the College Soccer News Team of the Week.

Amanda scored two goals and an assist in the Beavers’ 5-0 win over San Diego State on Saturday. The forward leads the nation with 11 goals this season, and has cracked the top-10 in program history for both career goals and goals in a season.

This is the third Top Drawer Team of the Week nod for Amanda this season. He also earned the honor on Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.

As a team, Oregon State has started the season 7-1 and is ranked No. 6 in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer rankings. The Beavers will face Washington — Top Drawer’s No. 3 team — Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Lorenz Field.

Gloire Amanda 
