OSU men's soccer: Amanda earns honors for UW performance

Oregon State men's soccer player Gloire Amanda has been named to the team of the week for both Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News.

Amanda netted both goals in the Beavers’ 2-1 victory at Washington on Saturday, including a rocket from 25 yards out. The junior now has six goals on the season, and four over his last two matches. His six goals are the most in the nation among players who started their season in the spring.

The forward is already tied for eighth in program history with three game-winning goals this season, and has matched the second-longest scoring streak by a Beaver with goals in four straight matches.

As a team, the Beavers are 4-0 and have moved up to No. 13 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings. OSU will return home this Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup with UCLA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0