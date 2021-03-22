 Skip to main content
OSU men's soccer: Amanda earns another weekly honor

Oregon State forward Gloire Amanda has earned another national recognition as the junior has been selected to the College Soccer News team of the week.

Amanda scored two goals and had an assist in the Beavers’ 5-0 win over San Diego State on Saturday. The forward leads the nation with 11 goals this season, and has cracked the top 10 in program history for both career goals and goals in a season.

This is the third College Soccer News team of the week nod for Amanda this season. He also earned the honor on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.

As a team, Oregon State has started the season 7-1 and is ranked No. 6 in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer rankings. The Beavers will face Washington — Top Drawer’s No. 3 team — Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Lorenz Field.

Gloire Amanda 
