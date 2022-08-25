OSU men's soccer: 5th-ranked Beavers open season with 2-1 win over UC Davis

Dante Williams and Ellis Spikner each scored their first career goals on Thursday night as the fifth-ranked Oregon State men’s soccer team opened its season with a 2-1 victory over UC Davis at Lorenz Field.

Williams, a sophomore midfielder from Monterey, California, put the Beavers on the board with a goal in the 39th minute of the first half. Nico Lopez, a sophomore midfielder from Oregon City, lofted a pass into the 6-yard box and it deflected off a UC Davis defender. Williams took advantage and put a one-timer just inside the left post.

Oregon State had dominated play to that point but had been unable to get a shot past UC Davis goalkeeper Charles Janssen. Oregon State junior midfielder Mouhameth Thiam had three first-half opportunities, but could not find the net. Thiam hit the right goal post in the 28th minute and just a couple of minutes later had a shot stopped by Janssen.

Thiam then had his best opportunity of the half when he cut inside a UC Davis defender and put a shot past Janssen, but it sailed just wide of the far left post.

UC Davis tied the game in the 58th minutes when Marcus Garcia scored on a header off a cross from Max Glasser.

That set the stage for Spikner’s game-winning goal in the 70th minute. Senior defender Gael Gibert controlled the ball wide on the right side and played a low pass all the way through the box to the left post, where Spikner got past a sliding UC Davis defender and knocked home the goal.

“It was a great feeling,” said Spikner, a third-year sophomore from Benton Harbor, Michigan. “It was a great buildup from Mo Thiam and Gael Gibert on the right side and then they put it across to me. They put me in a great spot.”

Oregon State finished with 18 total shots, eight on goal, while UC Davis had eight shots and put three on goal. The Beavers also earned seven corner kicks to three for the Aggies, and drew 17 fouls while committing 10.

Oregon State freshman goalkeeper Jesus Sanchez made two saves in his first career start.

The Beavers (1-0) will host Utah Valley at 6 p.m. Monday at Lorenz Field.