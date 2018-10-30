Oregon State senior Don Tchilao earned his second Pac-12 men's soccer player of the week after scoring the game-winner in in victories over San Diego State and UCLA last week.
Tchilao found the net in the first half vs. San Diego State and notched an overtime winner in Sunday’s 4-3 thriller over UCLA. The forward also had two assists against the Bruins and earned College Soccer News national player of the week recognition on Monday.
Tchilao has seven goals and seven assists on the season, placing him second in the Pac-12 in points with 21.
The Pac-12 honor is the fourth by the Beavers this season, a new program high for a single year. It is also the third-straight week an OSU player has earned the honor, with Hassani Dotson and Alex Cover taking it the last two weeks.
Oregon State will close out the regular season on Nov. 9 when they head north for a matchup with Washington.